Biden Sworn In As 46th President, Declaring 'Democracy Has Prevailed'Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, taking the reins of power at a perilous time in American history as a bitterly divided country grapples with the deadliest pandemic in a century.

CHP: Suspect Stopped, Lit Cigarette At End Of Chase In CeresOfficers say a suspect, knowing she was about to be caught after a chase, decided to stop and light a cigarette.

Fallen Deputy Adam Gibson Remembered By Fellow Marine: 'He Was Willing To Lay Down His Life For Me'Friends of fallen deputy Adam Gibson are remembering him as funny, someone who brought a sense of calm in the middle of chaos, and most importantly, a family man.

FBI Arrests 2 Sacramento-Area Suspects Who Posted Videos From US Capitol RiotArrests continue across the country nearly two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.