Inauguration Day Protests: Police Monitoring Groups Gathering Near California State CapitolWhile no demonstrations are happening at the California State Capitol on Wednesday morning, police say they are monitoring some small groups of people congregating at parks around the area.

California Politicians Send Their Well Wishes To Pres. Biden, VP HarrisPoliticians from across the state, as well as across the political spectrum, congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration.

Amador County Hammer Attack Leaves Man With Severe Injuries; Suspect ArrestedAn Amador County man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a hammer, leaving him with severe injuries.

Biden Sworn In As 46th President, Declaring 'Democracy Has Prevailed'Joseph R. Biden, Jr., has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, taking the reins of power at a perilous time in American history as a bitterly divided country grapples with the deadliest pandemic in a century.