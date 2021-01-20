Expert: Antifa Skilled At Manipulating ProtestsA former law enforcement official says that Antifa isn't centrally led, but coordinates on where to protest. He says they're good at manipulating the protests.

Police Using Multiple Tools To Track Protesters In Downtown SacramentoThe Sacramento Police Department was in force on Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets to protest.

Evening Forecast - 1/20/21Changes are on the way. See what Dave Bender has in store for your 7-day forecast.

Gary Dietrich: With Looming Impeachment Trial, Unifying US Will Be HardPresident Biden says his biggest priority is unifying Americans, but while Pres. Trump is being impeached, that will be a challenge, he says.

Group Of Antifa Protesters Stopped After Getting Through Barrier At State CapitolThe group broke through the barrier at the west side of the capitol and went as far as they could towards the building. There were four Trump supporters at the capitol as well.

