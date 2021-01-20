PINE GROVE (CBS13) — An Amador County man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a hammer, leaving him with severe injuries.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says, Tuesday night, deputies responded to the Star Mobile Home Park in Pine Grove to investigate a disturbance of two people reportedly fighting on a driveway.

At the scene, deputies found a 29-year-old man lying on the driveway with severe injuries to his head.

Deputies say the victim was able to tell them that he was parked in the driveway to wait for a friend when the suspect – 32-year-old Pine Grove resident Justin Massaro – got in and started attacking him with a hammer.

The victim said he got out and tried to get away, but Massaro allegedly continued to attack him.

Deputies say the attack was severe enough that the victim had to be flown to a Sacramento-area hospital to be treated.

Massaro was arrested nearby without incident. He has been booked into jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on $1,000,000 bail.