By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on protests happening around the California State Capitol on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day:

12:31 p.m.

Groups of protesters have now started marching towards the California State Capitol.

Some protesters are carrying Black Lives Matter flags. Many are dressed in all black.

Several protesters are also going up to the barrier fence that has been placed around the Capitol building in anticipation of the demonstrations.

A large police presence remains in the area, monitoring the protesters.

Sacramento police say no incidents have been reported so far.

11:25 a.m.

While no demonstrations are happening at the California State Capitol on Wednesday morning, police say they are monitoring some small groups of people congregating at parks around the area.

Local law enforcement has been bracing for possible unrest on Pres. Joe Biden’s inauguration day.

In Sacramento, the morning has been peaceful around the State Capitol. Sacramento police say they are seeing some small groups of people congregating at parks around the Capitol, however.

The people could be seen dressed in all black, shields and helmets, officers say.

A large amount of officers remains in the area monitoring the groups, police say.

