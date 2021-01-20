Fallen Deputy Adam Gibson Remembered By Fellow Marine: 'He Was Willing To Lay Down His Life For Me'Friends of fallen deputy Adam Gibson are remembering him as funny, someone who brought a sense of calm in the middle of chaos, and most importantly, a family man.

FBI Arrests 2 Sacramento-Area Suspects Who Posted Videos From US Capitol RiotArrests continue across the country nearly two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

City Leaders Review Sacramento Police Response To Local ProtestsSacramento leaders are calling for clarity after a series of local protests put Sacramento police’s response under the microscope.

California Audit: More Virus Money Should Have Gone To Small CountiesCalifornia should have spent more money helping its smaller counties battle the coronavirus, state Auditor Elaine Howle said Tuesday, criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration for favoring places with big populations despite data showing the needs of rural areas “were at least the same if not greater.”