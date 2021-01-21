WEST POINT (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of murdering a Pine Grove woman who went missing last October, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.
An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday for Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, of Pine Grove, who is wanted in connection to the disappearance and killing of 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said crews attempted to locate and arrest Adams at a residence Wednesday on Climax Road near Pioneer Drive but he was not there.
Burger’s mother filed a missing person’s report on Oct. 23, 2020, due to her daughter missing an important court date, investigators said. Through cell phone data, investigators said they determined Burger was last in the area of West Point in nearby Calaveras County following the missing person’s report.
On Jan. 16, 2021, human remains were located in an area near West Point and were later identified through rapid DNA testing as Burger, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators said several pieces of evidence were gathered from multiple locations across West Point over the course of the investigation
Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Adams is urged to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.
