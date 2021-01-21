Suspicious Surge In Calfiornia Unemployment Claims Raises ConcernsCalifornia is reporting a surge in coronavirus unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed, and the tens of thousands of claims are raising renewed concerns about widespread fraud.

Neighboring Counties Still Facing Vaccine Distribution DelaysLow supply and high demand are problems health leaders in the area continue to face as the vaccine shortage becomes a reality.

'She's Been Building To This All Her Life': Amanda Gorman's Sacramento Grandmother Not Surprised By SuccessIt's the poem and poet that have captivated the country; Amanda Gorman's stirring performance at Wednesday's inauguration has been praised for meeting the moment. Her grandmother, who lives in Sacramento, isn't surprised by her success.

'Will Make A Big Difference': Mass Vaccination Clinic Held In TurlockA mass vaccination clinic temporarily suspended this week was back on track in Turlock on Thursday – and for those in line, the doses could not be delivered fast enough.