SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has found that California is among the least safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study was done by WalletHub and was released on Thursday. It ranked states using factors like vaccination, positive testing, hospitalization, death, and estimated transmission rates.

California fared poorly in the study, coming in a 45th out of 51 (the study also listed the District of Columbia as a “state”) overall.

Researchers found that California had one of the highest (49th overall) test positivity and hospitalization (47th overall) rates. The Golden State’s vaccination rate was also found to be one of the lowest (48th overall).

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in California has been roundly criticized. State officials have said that California is getting around 400,000-500,00 doses in a good week – but that means it would take between four to five months just to complete vaccinating people 65 and older.

One score California did receive high marks in was lowest transmission rate (3rd overall).

Alaska topped the list as the safest in the study, beating the next closest state (Vermont) by more than 15 points in overall score.

Arizona was ranked as the least safest, with it being the only state to get an overall score in the single digits.