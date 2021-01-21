EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Detectives say DNA evidence has helped them track down the person suspected of stealing a wall safe from an El Dorado Hills home that had around $50,000 inside.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating the burglary since last year.
Crime scene investigators were able to collect some possible DNA samples left at the scene.
It wasn’t until this year that the DNA results came back with a direct match to a man living in Roseville, however. Detectives were able to get an arrest warrant and, as detailed in a Facebook post from the department on Thursday, the man was arrested.
A woman believed to be an accomplice of the man has also been arrested, detectives say. Neither of the suspects’ names have been released at this point.
Detectives are continuing to try and recover the stolen money.