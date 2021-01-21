SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Winter is about to start roaring back in Northern California.

The pattern change comes as California started the new year with a dry spell that kicked temperatures up to record highs in some spots. According to the National Weather Service, Stockton saw five straight days – ending on Wednesday – of either breaking or tying record highs in January.

Starting Friday, however, a wet pattern is settling in that forecasters say will continue through the end of the month.

Rain and snow are going to be returning to #NorCal starting tomorrow. We will continue to be in an active weather pattern into next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7ZKbMaJ3Km — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 21, 2021

Light rain and snow showers are expected to start developing late Friday night. Expect light valley showers and mountain snow showers starting above the 3000’ level.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected on Friday, NWS says.

Saturday will be cloudy but mostly dry, but forecasters say more wet weather is coming Sunday into Monday. The snow level with this round is expected to start at the 2000-3000’ mark, but could drop down significantly by Monday morning.

NWS forecasters say the snow level could be as low as 500’ next week. This would mean the foothills and upper elevations of the Sacramento Valley could see some rare snowfall.

Precipitation totals are expected to be relatively lighter throughout this round of wet weather.

Forecasters say below average temperatures are expected into next week.