By CBS13 Staff
Highway 50, Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle near a Highway 50 on-ramp in Rancho Cordova on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened near the westbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Sunrise Boulevard little before 6 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but officers confirmed that a person was killed.

One lane of the on-ramp remains open, but officers are still at the scene investigating.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No information about the person struck and killed has been released at this point.