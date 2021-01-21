SAN MATEO (CBS13) — Convicted killer Scott Peterson made a quick virtual appearance in a San Mateo court on Thursday.

Peterson has been appearing in court virtually in recent months after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence stemming from the killing of his wife Laci and their unborn son in 2002.

Thursday’s hearing was short and dealt with an extension of time given for the next status conference. Peterson addressed the court via Zoom.

Peterson’s last court appearance back in November 2020 dealt with his preference for staying at San Quentin State Prison, where he’s been housed since 2005.

Last year, a judge upheld Peterson’s murder conviction but ruled that he could be retried for the death penalty.

Peterson’s family attorney has said that a re-trial would show him having been innocent all along.

Even if Peterson is re-tried and, once again, given the death sentence, California hasn’t executed an inmate since 2006. Gov. Gavin Newsom has also issued a moratorium on executions for as long as he’s in office.

Peterson’s next court date is scheduled for April 27.