Rapid DNA Testing Leads Police To Alleged El Dorado County ThiefA thief who allegedly stole $50,000 in cash in El Dorado County was tracked down an entire year after the crime, thanks to DNA evidence left at the scene.

Historians Discuss Origin Of Negro Bar In Folsom Lake State Recreation AreaCBS13 reached out to California State Parks Thursday to ask if they were still considering a name change or if they’ve decided to leave it as is. They were not able to give us an answer right away.

Stanislaus County Vaccine Clinics Close Due To Limited SuppliesThe county just got up and running after the state directed counties to stop vaccinating people using the Moderna vaccine due to allergic reactions.

California Seeing 19,000+ New Coronavirus Cases Per DayThe average number of deaths for day is 485, the LA Times reports.

Man Wanted For Amador County MurderDeputies are looking for a man suspected of murdering a Pine Grove woman who went missing last October, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday. An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday for Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, of Pine Grove, who is wanted in connection to the disappearance and killing of 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger.

