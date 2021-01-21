Kamala Harris' Friend Remembers Their Northern California RootsKamala Harris made history as the first female, first Black, and first Asian vice president of the United States. Her friend remembers growing up with her in Berkeley.

3 hours ago

Deputy's Alleged Killer No Stranger To Law EnforcementRobert Calderon is accused of shooting and killed 31-year-old Adam Gibson on Monday (1/17/21).

3 hours ago

Man Accused Of Killing Deputy Has History Of Threatening OfficersCalderon's mother tells CBS13 that she thinks her son was mentally ill when he shot and killed Deputy Adam Gibson.

4 hours ago

6 People Accused Of Helping Merced County Jail Inmates EscapeDeputies say there might be others who helps the inmates break out. Three inmates are still at large.

4 hours ago

Sacramento County Restaurant Inspector Stabbed To DeathPolice said the attack happened in broad daylight last Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center off Fulton Avenue. Witnesses told CBS 13 the code inspector, who’s been identified as Dennis Catanyag, was sitting in his car. The attacker got to him by opening the passenger door and forcing his way inside.

4 hours ago