RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Rio Linda on Thursday morning.
The scene is along the 200 block of West E Street.
Deputies investigating a homicide on the 200 block of west E Street. PIO enroute. Please avoid the area.
— Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 21, 2021
While the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a homicide at the location, no other information about the incident has been released at this point.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Updates to follow.