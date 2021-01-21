  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Rio Linda News, Sacramento County

RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Rio Linda on Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 200 block of West E Street.

While the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating a homicide at the location, no other information about the incident has been released at this point.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.