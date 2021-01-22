'What Is He Going To Do Next?': Peeping Tom Terrifies Women In Midtown SacramentoSacramento Police are looking for a prowler on the loose after multiple victims have reported a man is lurking through midtown Sacramento at night. Victims say the man has been terrorizing women for months.

Ceres Man, 26, Found Shot In Car After Crash DiesA man who was found to have been shot after crashing his car in Ceres on Thursday evening has died, authorities say.

Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?A third stimulus check is likely given the political and economic landscape, but the timing remains a little less certain.

Dream Fulfilled: 'Street Vet' Returns To Where Journey Began In Modesto To Open First PracticeDr. Kwane Stewart's love for four-legged friends started way back when he was a child.