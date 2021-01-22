COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Amador County News

WEST POINT (CBS13) – A man suspected of murdering a Pine Grove woman who went missing last October has been arrested, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, also of Pine Grove, was located at around 4 p.m. at a Reno-area casino and taken into custody, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was ordered this week for Adams, who is suspected of murdering 27-year-old Savana Lee Burger, authorities said.

Adams will remain in custody in Washoe County until being extradited to Amador County.

Burger went missing last October and her remains were located near the Calaveras County town of West Point on Jan. 16, 2021, authorities said.

