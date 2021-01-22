COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) — A man who was found to have been shot after crashing his car in Ceres on Thursday evening has died, authorities say.

Ceres police say, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Magnolia Street to investigate a reported crash. A sedan had crashed into a parked vehicle – and witnesses reported seeing the driver appeared to have been shot.

Officers found the driver did indeed have gunshot wounds. He was pulled out of the driver’s seat and life-saving measures were started.

The man was then rushed to the hospital by medics, but police say he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, police identified the shooting victim as 26-year-old Ceres resident Alexis Perez.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly what led up Perez being shot is still not clear. Detectives say they are investigating.