DUNNIGAN (CBS13) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Dunnigan last year that left a person in critical condition.

The shooting happened back on Nov. 19, 2020 at the California Motel in Dunnigan.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded that day to investigate a report of a gunshot victim at the motel. By the time authorities arrived, the victim had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Still, the investigation prompted a large response with the help of several other law enforcement agencies from around the area as deputies thought the suspect was still possibly barricaded inside one of the motel rooms.

The hotel was evacuated and the rooms were searched, but the suspect had really left.

On Friday, the Yolo Sheriff announced that two people had been arrested in connection to the shooting: 35-year-old Dunningan resident Julian Garcia and 38-year-old Sacramento resident Monica Flores.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Garcia is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Flores is facing a charge of being an accessory to the crime.

The sheriff’s office says the pair were arrested along the 1300 block of 19th Street in Sacramento. US Marshalls helped with the arrest due to one of the suspects being a parolee.