SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered Friday to pay respects to Deputy Adam Gibson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week at Cal Expo.

It was a show of solidarity outside the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

“It shouldn’t be that way. He paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Mindi Russell, the law enforcement chaplain.

“I came here to see the incredible event,” said William Lam as he watched the procession go up Broadway in Sacramento.

Russell was there to pay respects to what she said has become an all-too-common event.

“Each one is the worst, until the next one and that’s the worst,” she said.

Russell wiped back tears as she watched the hearse carrying Gibson drive by, and she wasn’t alone.

“It’s horrible, horrible,” Dani de Cruz said.

Strangers who watched the story unfold on television prayed for Gibson’s widow and nine-month-old child.

The line of law enforcement went up Stockton Boulevard and onto Highway 50. The motorcade was captured by Caltrans cameras and from the air by Drone 13.

Then it was on to Folsom, where families showed up with thin blue line flags – a symbol of service for those in law enforcement who risk their lives against insurmountable odds.

“We have a big support for them in the community and their father is a police officer so obviously it lands really close to home,” Genevieve Fry said.

This remembrance was a little different this year – with many staying socially distant with masks during the tribute.

“A little quieter than usual for sure. But I think everyone wants to still show their support as much as they can,” Fry said.

Gibson’s body finally arrived at Miller’s Funeral Home, where the chaos of what happened softened into the comforting arms of one another.

“This is a brotherhood. It doesn’t matter if they wear tan or green or black or blue. They are a family and they will come together and grieve together,” Russell said.

That grief Russell says eventually gives way to something good.

“Grief shared is grief divided and love shared is love multiplied,” she said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said there is no information on a funeral for Gibson at this time.