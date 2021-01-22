COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:National Weather Service, Sacramento News, snow

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Winter has come roaring back in Northern California.

The pattern change comes as California started the new year with a dry spell that kicked temperatures up to record highs in some spots. According to the National Weather Service, Stockton saw five straight days – ending on Wednesday – of either breaking or tying record highs in January.

Starting Friday, however, a wet pattern is settling in that forecasters say will continue through the end of the month.

Light rain and snow showers are expected to start developing late Friday night. Expect light valley showers and mountain snow showers starting above the 3000’ level.

Isolated thunderstorms are also expected on Friday, NWS says.

Saturday will be cloudy but mostly dry, but forecasters say more wet weather is coming Sunday into Monday. The snow level with this round is expected to start at the 2000-3000’ mark, but could drop down significantly by Monday morning.

NWS forecasters say the snow level could be as low as 500’ next week. This would mean the foothills and upper elevations of the Sacramento Valley could see some rare snowfall.

Precipitation totals are expected to be relatively lighter throughout this round of wet weather.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Forecasters say below average temperatures are expected into next week.