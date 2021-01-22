NFL Exec: Inviting 7,500 Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl Is Meant To 'Bring A Bit Of Joy To Those Who Have Saved So Many Lives'Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events for the NFL says the league wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare heroes while using the platform of the Super Bowl to educate people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MLB Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Dies At Age 86The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86 years old the Braves announced via their Twitter account.

PGA Tour Schedule On CBS For 2021 Tees Off With Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports begins its 64th consecutive year covering the PGA Tour with the Farmers Insurance Open.

NFL Allowing 22,000 Fans To Attend Super Bowl 55 Including 7,500 Healthcare WorkersThere will be fans in attendance at this year's Super Bowl including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who are being given free tickets as a thank you for their service.