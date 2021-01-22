LIVE OAK (CBS13) – A Live Oak man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a lengthy standoff with deputies, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
Matthew Kemp, 23, faces other charges of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and intimidation.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a residence on Collier Court on Thursday, which prompted Kemp to run and lock himself inside of the home. Deputies had prior knowledge of Kemp having a shotgun inside so other crews were called to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
After around an hour and a half of negotiations, Kemp surrendered and was booked into the Sutter County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail, authorities said.
All charges Kemp faces stem from an incident occurring on Jan. 13, authorities said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25.
