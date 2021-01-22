CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The family of Kershawn Geiger, the man killed in a Carmichael shootout with detectives, said the video of the incident released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Thursday leaves a lot of holes.

Surveillance video shows an intense gunbattle break out with at least 55 gunshots heard, sending dozens of people ducking for cover.

One shooter is seen grabbing a child and taking off in a silver sedan with another man. They were later tracked down in a blue car by two gang detectives.

What happens next is explained in a re-enactment video from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was identified as Geiger, a 25-year-old parolee. Multiple shots were fired with Geiger being killed and one detective being hit.

Geiger’s family says the re-enactment lacks transparency and accountability.

“I believe there is more to the story. I believe that there’s no way individuals who have lied to communities, manipulated over and over again, would be outright truthful,” a family member said Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said because the detectives were undercover, their cars don’t have cameras.

The detective was taken to a hospital but is now recovering at home. The other suspect is now in jail.

