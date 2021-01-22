MODESTO (CBS13) – Murder charges were filed Friday against the man accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Maria Juarez the day after Christmas in Modesto, a spokesperson for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced.
John Goold, deputy district attorney, said Damon Lee Morrison Jr., 21, an alleged Valley Boyz Crips gang member, also faces attempted murder charges for an 18-year-old, 16-year-old and 11-year-old who were in the same vehicle as Juarez when the gunman opened fire. The 11-year-old was the only person not injured in the shooting.
Morrison is accused of shooting the victims for the benefit of the criminal street gang, Goold said. He faces enhancements for allegedly acting with premeditation.
Police said the group of teens was driving down Martin Luther King Boulevard during the morning of Dec. 26 when they were attacked.
If convicted, Morrison faces life behind bars.
