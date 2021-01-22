RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A 66-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Rio Linda on Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Grace Ethel Nitz was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder charge.
The sheriff’s department said a caller reported just before 7 a.m. that his 59-year-old had been shot in the 200 block of West E Street in the Linda Manor area just north of Hansen Ranch Park Site.
The victim suffered a gunshot to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding fire personnel.
Authorities have not yet said if both parties were known to each other, but deputies did say no other suspects were outstanding.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
