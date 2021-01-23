RIO VISTA (CBS13) – The father of a 2-month-old baby boy is behind bars accused of child abuse that resulted in the infant’s death in Rio Vista, a spokesperson for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
Tre Kenneth Clay, 23, of Rio Vista, was arrested at his home Saturday without incident and is being held at the Solano County Justice Center Detention Facility without bail. He faces charges of child abuse resulting in death and the unlawful killing of a human being.
Deputy Le’Ron Cummings said the baby arrived on the evening of Jan. 18 at Kaiser Antioch with suspicious injuries and was transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The baby was believed to have suffered the injuries at a home on 4th street, Cummings said. A search warrant was issued at the residence and evidence was collected.
An autopsy, more interviews, and reviewed camera footage led a Solano County judge to issue an arrest warrant for Clay, Cummings said.
More from CBS Sacramento: