ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a deadly fire in Orangevale killed a woman on Friday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Flames moving fast inside the home trapped the woman inside, but as CBS13 learned, neighbors did everything they could to try and save her.
“I broke the door right down, but then I was met with this thick, black smoke,” said a neighbor who attempted to rescue the woman.
Firefighters said heavy fire came from the garage of the structure and the one victim was discovered in the blaze.
“It just burst into flames,” one neighbor said. “The neighbor kicked the door down and everything and they just couldn’t make it. Too much smoke.”
“While we commend their actions and we are not going to give specific guidance to not do that, make sure you maintain your safety,” a firefighter said. “The number one thing you can do first is to call 9-1-1.”
CBS13 learned the neighbor who attempted the rescue was a close friend of the victim.
“I screamed her name three or four times, ‘Marie, Marie, come out!’ ” he said. “We’re really going to miss you so much, Marie. We really, really love you, Marie.”
Metro Fire said an arson investigator was called out to help determine the cause of the fire. Officials have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.
