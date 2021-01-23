PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of death of an individual who died Thursday hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the individual tested positive for the virus in late December.
“The individual was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before their death on January 21, 2021,” the agency wrote. “The vaccine was not administered by Placer County Public Health.”
Further details regarding the person’s death were not released, but the sheriff’s office said local, state and federal agencies are on the investigation.
