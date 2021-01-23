STOCKTON (CBS13) – A suspected arsonist was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday, the Stockton Police Department announced.
Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment along West Lane for reports of the suspect – Saic Suson, 49 – who was also possibly armed with a gun, the department said. Stockton police said Suson refused to exit the apartment.
Suson surrendered after SWAT deployed “less-lethal beanbag rounds and chemical rounds” into the suspect’s apartment, authorities said. He faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.
Suson is accused of lighting his own laundry basket on fire in his apartment on Thursday night, police said.
