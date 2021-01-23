SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The home of Sacramento Kings icon Vlade Divac is now up for sale.

Located in the Poverty Ridge neighborhood near Midtown, about a 30-minute walk to the Golden 1 Center, Divac’s estate has the appearance of a traditional Victorian Sacramento home on the grid. But, a peek inside reveals why the home is being listed at $1,650,000.

The 3,372 square-foot single-family home, which was originally built in 1900, consists of three bedrooms and three-and-half bathrooms. Inside and out, however, the property has been completely remodeled.

IN PHOTOS: Vlade Divac’s Home Now Up For Sale

Credit: Nev Kordic/Coldwell Banker

Divac opted for an open concept kitchen and living room – complete with updated appliances and a modern look. The upstairs bedrooms, with its tall mirrors and spacious interior, look perfect for an NBA center who was listed at 7’1”. A large deck dominates the backyard, with a small water feature at the center.

Of course, with it being on the grid, the biggest drawback is probably the parking situation – with the home having just a two-car garage and some gated parking as well.

No reason was given for why Divac is selling the home, but he did step down from his position as the Kings’ general manager last year.

