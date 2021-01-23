COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Women’s March Sacramento surrounded the California State Capitol on Saturday, circling the building and waving signs as part of the social justice caravan.

They want to be broadly inclusive and champion the causes of many marginalized groups.

They say the time for action is now with the new administration.

“We have so much to do, there are still so many issues that are not being taken care of,” Rae Vanderwerf said. “And just with the new administration, we still have to continue to push and continue to make sure that girls and women are represented and really given equity.”

They stream on Roku TV and broadcast on the radio. International Women’s Day is on March 8.

