By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, US Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A third Sacramento-area suspect has been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Tommy Allan, 52, of Rocklin, is facing three misdemeanors – including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol property.

According to documents obtained by the Sacramento Bee, prosecutors say Allan tried to steal a flag from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. He was released after appearing in Sacramento federal court on Friday.

The two other locals charged in the riot were home designer Valerie Ehrke, of Arbuckle, and Republican activist Jorge Riley, of Sacramento.

