SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed in a car-to-car shooting in Sacramento on Sunday evening, authorities said.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, several shots were fired just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Power Inn and Gerber roads. The shooting has shut down the intersection.
Investigators said the man was driving an SUV when he was shot and crashed into a semi-truck. A woman was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said several witnesses on the scene.
No suspect information was available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.
