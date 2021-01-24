STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after four people were shot in Stockton on Saturday night.
According to the Stockton Police Department, all four victims are expected to recover.
The first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. along Acapulco Way. Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, reported that he was standing outside in the area when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck by a bullet.
Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There was no suspect information available.
The second shooting happened just over an hour later at around 11 p.m. in the area of Wilson Way and Weber Avenue.
Stockton police said three people were shot and are hospitalized in stable condition. Very few details were available regarding the shooting and there was no information on a suspect.
The shootings do not appear to be related. Stockton police urge anyone who may have been a witness to either shooting to contact the department.
