SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Counties say they’re out of vaccines, and vaccination clinics are being canceled. Meanwhile, the state’s Vaccine Dashboard showed more than 2.1 million unused vaccine doses as of Friday and the state can’t – or won’t – reveal where they are.

CBS13 has been working for weeks to track down the millions of unused vaccine doses in California. We’ve made dozens of calls and emails to every local county, health system and state agency involved in vaccine distribution. We even questioned the state’s surgeon general.

“Will we ever know where the doses are being allotted?” we asked.

“That’s a great question,” said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. “Our commitment is to safety, equity and transparency.”

But the state’s current vaccine tracking system isn’t exactly transparent. In fact, the state may not even know where all the doses have been administered and who has unused vaccines on any given day.

Let’s break it down.

There are 58 counties and 9 multi-county entities, or MCEs (think Kaiser, Sutter, State Department of Corrections), in addition to individual health care facilities.

They all request vaccines through the CalVax portal, which was initially designed for flu vaccines. Several counties have told CBS13 the system has been riddled with problems amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The state decides who gets the vaccines and how many. Then, manufacturers send the allotted vaccine doses directly to the counties and MCEs.

Counties then distribute them to local health care facilities.

Tracking how many doses have been distributed to each entity on any given day is difficult due to reporting and transportation delays. However, figuring out how many have been used – and where – is currently next to impossible.

Most county public health departments say they’ve used up most of their allotted doses. And while some counties do get information from the health care facilities they send shots to, few get any information from the multi-county health systems (MCEs) that have facilities in their areas.

They all report directly to the state, but the state hasn’t made that information public.

Adding to the confusion, CBS13 has learned shots given by multi-county entities are often counted for the county where the hospital system is headquartered – not the county where people actually got the shots.

Earlier this week, California’s Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly alluded to the issue when the state couldn’t confirm the exact number of shots given after reporting they’d reached their million-vaccine goal.

“[We’re] working with them to make sure that we capture that data effectively and accurately,” Ghaly said.

CBS13 has been attempting to independently track the doses received and shots given, but health systems – like Kaiser, Sutter and Dignity Health – refuse to provide numbers.

UC Health and the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) were the only multi-county entities that were willing to provide detailed vaccine data. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) required we submit an official public records request, giving them 10 days to respond.

While counties have been more forthcoming, the vaccine data they provide has been inconsistent.

Some counties track vaccines by first and second dose administered and received, some by total doses and some by weekly doses. There does not appear to be any consistent mandated tracking protocols required statewide.

“Do you think the public has a right to know where those unused vaccines are sitting on ice right now?” we asked Dr. Harris.

“The public absolutely has the right to know in terms of how much vaccine is coming into their community … and we’re working to get that information,” she answered.

However, more than a week later we’re still waiting for that information.

On Friday, the state said a public dashboard with county-level vaccine information would be “coming soon.”