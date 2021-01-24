SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With a drop in temperature in the forecast, the City of Sacramento is opening a warming center in the downtown area to support unsheltered residents on Monday night.
The Library Galleria inside the Sacramento Central Library at 828 I St. will be open from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“This is the second time this winter that the City has opened a warming center,” said Daniel Bowers, the City’s director of emergency management. “As stated previously, our goal is to provide people with a safe, comfortable place to be when nighttime temperatures are forecasted to reach 32 degrees or lower.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures as low as 30 degrees on Monday night. Temperatures will rise a bit by Tuesday night with a forecasted low of 41 degrees.
Masks will be required for entry and resting spaces will be set 12 feet apart to maintain social distancing. Snacks and warm drinks will be provided.
A warming center at the Library Galleria was previously opened on Dec. 29.
The City said those who attend should use the Galleria patio entrance on 9th Street between I and J streets.
