RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Authorities say four people have been arrested in an underage alcohol furnishing sting in Riverbank.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department undertook the “Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation” on Friday. Using a minor being monitored by a law enforcement officer, the decoy stands outside a store and asks people going inside to buy them alcohol.
Agents then arrest and cite the person if they agree to buy the minor the booze.
In total, the sheriff’s office say four adults were arrested in Friday’s operation. The suspects face a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
The names of the people arrested, as well as the specific store they were arrested outside of, have not been disclosed.