OROVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have located an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security dorm at the Butte County Jail early Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says, around 12:30 a.m., correctional deputies were finishing an inmate check when 29-year-old Michael Berry managed to slip past an open door. Berry then got over a fence and took off.
Berry was in custody since Jan. 11 as a pre-sentenced inmate for a felony burglary charge, deputies say.
A felony arrest warrant for escaping a custodial facility was been issued against Berry.
Later Monday morning, the sheriff’s office announced that Berry had been re-arrested. Where he was found was not disclosed.
