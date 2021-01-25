SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California introduced a new website Monday that will let you know when you’re eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new “My Turn” website tells Californians if they qualify to get the COVID vaccine and schedule appointments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom calls this new website the “most comprehensive system” in the country. It’s still in its pilot phase and likely will not be available to people in the Greater Sacramento region for a few more weeks.

But for health care workers and individuals 65 and older in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, the myturn.ca.gov site is already up and running.

Users submit information about their age and COVID-related factors and can sign up to be notified over text or email when it’s their turn to get vaccinated and then schedule appointments.

Newsom says a statewide rollout is expected early next month.

“We’re moving judiciously but we’re moving relatively more efficiently, but as more and more clinics sign up, more and more opportunities avail themselves, more and more capacity is made available,” Newsom said during a press conference Monday.

He believes this new program will help get more information to the Centers for Disease Control more quickly and cut down on lag time in reporting up-to-date numbers.

