YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was found shot at a rural property near Davis late Monday morning.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home along the 44000 block of County Road 29 – between Davis and Woodland – to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot. Deputies started life-saving measures and the woman was soon taken to the hospital.
Deputies say the woman’s injuries are serious, but no update on her condition has been given.
Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is still being investigated. Law enforcement officers remain at the scene.
No other information has been released at this point.