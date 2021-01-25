DAVIS (CBS13) — Officers have arrested a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters off cars at a Davis apartment complex over the weekend.

Davis police say, on Sunday morning, they got a call about a possible catalytic converter thief in action along the 2500 block of 5th Street. Police say the caller reported seeing the suspect under a car and sawing sounds could be heard along with sparks.

With the location being just a block away from the police department, officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect trying to run off. He was quickly arrested.

Officers say they found the suspect – identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident A Fou Saelee – in possession of two cut catalytic converters.

Saelee, who was already out on probation, has since been booked into Yolo County Jail.

One of the catalytic converter theft victims has been identified, but police are still looking for the other person who had it stolen.