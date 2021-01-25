COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Sunday.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 2400 block of E. Sonora Street a little before 7 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries.

Officials have not released the man’s name at this point.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but no suspect information has been released yet.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.