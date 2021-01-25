Kings End Losing Streak With Win Over Knicks 103-94Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks 103-94 on Friday night and end a four-game losing streak.

Bills-Chiefs Preview: Patrick Mahomes Says He's Cleared To Play In AFC ChampionshipPatrick Mahomes has reportedly cleared concussion protocol, as the Bills and Chiefs get ready to battle for the AFC Championship.

NFL Exec: Inviting 7,500 Healthcare Workers To Super Bowl Is Meant To 'Bring A Bit Of Joy To Those Who Have Saved So Many Lives'Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events for the NFL says the league wanted to honor and celebrate healthcare heroes while using the platform of the Super Bowl to educate people on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MLB Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Dies At Age 86The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86 years old the Braves announced via their Twitter account.