Filed Under:Florin, Sacramento News, SMUD, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A power pole that caught fire is being blamed for a power outage in south Sacramento early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the Florin area.

Exactly how the pole caught fire is unclear, but the problem caused about 5,000 SMUD customers to lose power.

About half of those people had their power restored by 6 a.m.

SMUD estimated that full restoration would happen by noon on Monday.