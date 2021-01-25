SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have released photos of a person of interest in prowler incidents in the Midtown and East Sacramento area.

Sacramento police say the first incident was reported last fall and at least three similar incidents have been reported. In addition to the investigation into the cases, the police department has increased uniformed patrols in the areas where the prowling has been reported.

Over the weekend, several women shared their stories hoping to send a warning to other women to be on alert.

READ MORE: ‘Scared The Hell Out Of Me’: Women Share Disturbing Stories Of Downtown Prowler On The Loose

Our coverage prompted one CBS13 viewer to call us wondering if it’s the East Sacramento panty prowler we reported on almost exactly one year ago. A woman found that suspect in her room wearing nothing but women’s underwear and touching himself, but he escaped and was never caught.

Police suggest everyone check their windows and one woman noticed signs someone has tried to break in before. A common thread in these cases – the prowler would actually stick around while his victim calls 9-1-1, but once they’re aggressive or yell, he takes off.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department or 911 in an emergency. Anonymous tips can be made through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

More from CBS Sacramento: