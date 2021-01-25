SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento will open a downtown warming center Monday night to help homeless people keep out of the cold.
The Library Galleria inside the Sacramento Central Library at 828 I St. will be open from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop below 33 degrees Monday night, prompting the city to open the center.
The warming center was last opened on Dec. 29 for one night.
Temperatures will rise a bit by Tuesday night with a forecasted low of 41 degrees.
Masks will be required for entry and resting spaces will be set 12 feet apart to maintain social distancing. Snacks and warm drinks will be provided.
