WOODLAND (CBS13) — There are new efforts to find the remains of two Woodland teens. A special K-9 team from Texas is leading the current search for Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, both missing since 2016.

It’s believed both were murdered, but their bodies have never been found.

“This is the last thing that (there) is hoping to bring his remains home,” Lola Rios Gutierrez, Enrique’s mom, said.

Special K-9s Search and Recovery Solving The Unknown from Texas is leading the latest mission to get answers for both families.

“We are going to hit the ground running trying to, you know, do whatever we can and take as long as we can to find these boys,” said Tracey Jones.

Multiple arrests were made following the teens’ disappearance within weeks of each other in 2016. Both are believed to have been killed in rural Knights Landing.

David Froste, one of four arrested, was convicted of both murders sentenced to life in prison. Right now, there are ongoing court proceedings for the others.

“Mainly it’s for the case, the open cases on the other three defendants because you don’t want to compromise the scene or the situation,” Jones said.

Lola says she misses the little moments in life like her son asking to use the car or offering to help take care of his little sister.

“Really lonely because I love my daughter, I have her here with me, but I was supposed to have two children and I only have one,” Rios said.

We did attempt to talk to Elijah’s mom but the number we called, no one answered. This search team plans to be in California for at least four days.

