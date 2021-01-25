SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California is preparing for a wintry blast that is expected to bring freezing temperatures, pouring rain and massive snowfall.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures are anticipated across the area Tuesday morning and a high-impact winter storm will hit Tuesday evening through Friday. The storm is expected to bring periods of gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Valley Tuesday, prompting people to weatherproof their homes Monday night ahead of the winter blast. At the Ace Hardware store in East Sacramento, homeowners picked up rakes, foam wrapping for pipes, and frost cloths for plants, which are sold out.

Experts say there are alternatives to the frost cloths, including Christmas lights. Sheree Johnson says incandescent lights, not LED, can help keep citrus trees warm. You can also wrap plants in dry sheets.

Sacramento opened a warming shelter Monday night ahead of the freezing temperatures to help the homeless.

By Tuesday afternoon, the high-impact storm is expected to arrive, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snowfall to the foothills and mountains. The Winter Storm Warning is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills/mountains of interior NorCal Tue PM – Fri AM. Snowfall will be possible down into the N Sac Valley late Tue – Wed AM w/cities of Redding & Red Bluff receiving multiple inches of snow. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged #cawx pic.twitter.com/T4SLC20mVc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Extremely heavy snowfall of up to two inches per hour could create travel delays with chain controls and possible road closures. Travel is highly discouraged, officials said.

Chain controls were already in effect on some mountain roadways Monday evening as showers popped up around the Sierra.

The mountains are forecasted to get between two and five feet of snow while the foothills may see up to a foot. Additionally, the Northern Sacramento Valley, including the Redding and Red Bluff area, may see up to 10 inches.

As the storm moves through, winds are expected to increase overnight Tuesday, bringing gusts up to 50-65 mph. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the Central Valley. The high winds could knock down trees and power lines as well as create difficult driving conditions.

The LNU and SCU Complex burn scars are also under Flash Flood Watches from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the areas could cause debris flow and may prompt evacuations locally.

