TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Snow in the Sierra has local officials warning drivers to stay off the road.

“The storm is going to be intense. High winds is what’s predicted and those aren’t conditions you should be driving in,” California Highway Patrol officer Seth Jennings said.

Jennings insists tourists think twice before trekking to Truckee.

“Visibility will be zero at times. If we can’t see where we’re going or it’s not passable for us to get there, then we have to take our time to get to people,” Jennings said.

Truckee locals were filling up their gas tanks and packing grocery stores, preparing to hunker down Tuesday afternoon.

“Burgers, chicken patties, pizza,” Colby Banks said.

“It could really get you in trouble,” Fritz Renner, who’s lived in Truckee for 20 years, said.

Renner says even he’s nervous with whiteout conditions headed for the Sierra.

“You don’t see those kind of warnings very often. National weather service 8ft? That’s as bad as it gets,” Renner said.

But the first big blizzard of the winter isn’t all bad.

“Favorite part of the snow is skiing fresh powder,” Truckee resident, Glenda Granucci, said.

“It’s great that we’re getting precipitation California needs the snowpack. But while it is storming we recommend no one drive through the area,” Officer Jennings said.

Chain controls will be required for vehicles without four-wheel drive and snow tires.

