YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a woman has died after she was found shot at a rural property near Davis late Monday morning.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home along the 44000 block of County Road 29 – between Davis and Woodland – to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, deputies found a woman who had been shot. Deputies started life-saving measures and the woman was soon taken to the hospital.
Deputies said the woman’s injuries were serious.
Later, the sheriff’s office announced that the woman had died from her injury. The woman’s name has not been released at this point.
Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is still being investigated.
No other information has been released at this point.